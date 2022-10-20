Clear Street LLC Invests $37,000 in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUW)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

ARGUW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

