Clear Street LLC Invests $37,000 in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUW)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Argus Capital Stock Performance
ARGUW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Argus Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argus Capital (ARGUW)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGUW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.