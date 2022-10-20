Clear Street LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALTUU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.