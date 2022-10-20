Clear Street LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGAAW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

