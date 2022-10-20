Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACUGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

MEACU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

