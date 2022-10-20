Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

TETE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.