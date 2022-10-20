Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

SQM opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

