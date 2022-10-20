Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $183.94 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

