Clear Street Markets LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Hershey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Hershey by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hershey by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

