Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $510,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 57.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 449,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 92.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,481 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,588 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.