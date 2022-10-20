Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

