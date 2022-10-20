Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 417.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

DHR stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

