Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 6,233 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23,085.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 744.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after acquiring an additional 650,015 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 17.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Down 3.2 %

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

