CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in CME Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.72. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.