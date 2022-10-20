Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Trading Down 3.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.51. 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $512.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

