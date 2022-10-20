Colony Family Offices LLC Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Essential Utilities comprises about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

