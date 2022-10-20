Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $182,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 398,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,104,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

