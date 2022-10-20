Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,555. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.