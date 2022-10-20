Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 26,125 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,394,095 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

