Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 10,338 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.2% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

