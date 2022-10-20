Colony Family Offices LLC Takes $761,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 300,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,286. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

