Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

