Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

WFC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. 538,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

