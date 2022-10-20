Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 1,378,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,849,332. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

