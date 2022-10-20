Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Scotiabank

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

