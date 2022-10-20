Comerica Bank Acquires 19,989 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

