Comerica Bank Buys 32,741 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Avalara worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,188,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.