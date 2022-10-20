Comerica Bank Buys 3,702 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $243.19 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.60 and its 200 day moving average is $228.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

