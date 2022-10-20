Comerica Bank Has $12.48 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $285.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.20 and a 200 day moving average of $269.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.