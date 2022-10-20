Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $577.90 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

