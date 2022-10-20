Comerica Bank Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,284,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Core Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $92,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.93 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

