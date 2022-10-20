Comerica Bank Sells 148,244 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

