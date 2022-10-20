Comerica Bank Sells 4,061 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

