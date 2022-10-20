Comerica Bank Sells 5,085 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

GPC stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

