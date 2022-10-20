Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $42,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.