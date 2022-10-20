Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

