Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

