Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Community Bank System worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Community Bank System by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 37.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Community Bank System by 12.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

