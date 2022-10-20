Comparing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 11.13 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -10.67 ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.95 $1.01 billion $3.86 15.94

This table compares Beam Global and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -28.72% -24.34% ON Semiconductor 22.60% 41.43% 20.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 6 21 1 2.76

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 195.70%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $73.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.