Compass Point Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $88.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Compass Point to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.42 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

