Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $132.47 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.70% of Qualys worth $132,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.57. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,158. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

