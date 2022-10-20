Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $59.88 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $59,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.89. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

