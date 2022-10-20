Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $104,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.55 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

