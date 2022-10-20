Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $121,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.