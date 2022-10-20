Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.65% of SPS Commerce worth $107,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 81.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.1% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.31. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,727. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

