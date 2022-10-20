Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,525 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $78,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $372.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average of $415.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

