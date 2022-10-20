Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,622 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $36,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $182.76. 1,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,679. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

