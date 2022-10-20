Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Stryker by 4.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 336,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

SYK traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $217.84. 23,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,962. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.09. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.



