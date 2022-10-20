Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,553 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $114,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 15,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

