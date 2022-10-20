ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $124.61 and last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 93373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 12,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.