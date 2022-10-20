Consolidated Edison, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 130,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

